ATN Podcast: Granting one wish to NFL teams

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all the latest news around the NFL, including QB Bart Starr passing away at age 85 (6:15), Ben Watson's failed drug test (12:34) and Donovan McNabb claiming he's a Hall of Famer (20:00). Aladdin did so well at the box office this weekend that the heroes decided to become genies themselves and grant one wish to NFL teams (30:56).
LISTEN to the podcast below:
SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: