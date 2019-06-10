ATN podcast: Fires, Hires and Big Little Liars

A room filled with heroes ... Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling bring you the latest news around the NFL including the Houston Texans firing general manager Brian Gaine (5:24) and Joe Douglas being hired by the Jets. (12:50) Cam Newton has been cleared for minicamp (21:18) and the Patriots cancel the last two days of OTAs (26:19). The heroes then list some Big Little Lies of the NFL. (30:56)