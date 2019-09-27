Around the NFL

ATN Podcast: Eagles-Packers 'TNF' recap

Published: Sep 27, 2019 at 01:40 AM

Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap the Thursday Night Football tilt between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers from Wess Manor!

LISTEN to the podcast here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

