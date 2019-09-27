ATN Podcast: Eagles-Packers 'TNF' recap

Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap the Thursday Night Football tilt between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers from Wess Manor!
LISTEN to the podcast here:
SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play:
Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap the Thursday Night Football tilt between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers from Wess Manor!
LISTEN to the podcast here:
SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play:
The Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.
The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday revealed their midfield logo at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 season: "Brownie the Elf".
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced T.J. Watt won't play against the Patriots in Week 2, but the long-term prognosis of his pectoral injury remains unclear.
Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is unlikely to play on a short week this Thursday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
It appears the Steelers avoided major injury to a key offensive cog. Running back Najee Harris (foot) said Tuesday that he expects to play this Sunday against the Patriots.
The Chicago Bears are no strangers to great play from Aaron Rodgers, and linebacker Roquan Smith expects to see "the best version" of the Packers QB in Week 2.
Giants WR Kadarius Toney played just seven snaps in Week 1, but coach Brian Daboll maintains the team has "confidence" in the former first-round pick.
In Russell Wilson's first game in a Broncos jersey, Denver went 0-of-4 in the red zone including two fumbles at the 1-yard line in the season-opening defeat to Seattle.
In his first game as Russell Wilson's replacement, Seahawks QB Geno Smith turned in one of the best performances of his career to earn Seattle a season-opening win.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could return in four to six weeks following Monday's surgery on his fractured thumb, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
In Broncos QB Russell Wilson's return to Lumen Field, he faced strong emotions, an intense fan reaction and his former Seahawks teammates in a game which came down to the final seconds.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!