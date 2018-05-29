Around the NFL

ATN Podcast: Dream Super Bowl LIII matchups

Published: May 29, 2018 at 11:08 AM

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler reunite after Marc's not-so-refreshing staycation to discuss the latest news from around the league. The heroes react to the news of Brandon Marshall signing with the Seahawks (5:00), Cliff Avril's intriguing comments about Pete Carroll possibly losing the locker room after Seattle's Super Bowl XLIX loss (15:00) and a new Browns player who might have to open up his wallet after opening his mouth (30:00). The heroes give their thoughts on what the next great NFL rivalry could be (33:00) and the Super Bowl dream matchups they'd like to see this upcoming season.

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music

