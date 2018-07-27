ATN Podcast: Big injuries & the BIG announcement

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- give you an episode you cannot afford to miss! The heroes have a huge announcement about some big plans for the podcast (01:47). They also talk all things training camp football including Jason Verrett's season-ending injury (10:29), Julio Jones' deal with the Falcons (14:33) and a trip to the Dawg Pound to visit the Browns (32:01). Then Greggy does Dallas, Part II (49:53) and Marc talks about the blood moon to wrap up the show (53:56)!