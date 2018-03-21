ATN Podcast: Best remaining free agents

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- break down the remaining free agents that haven't been signed. The heroes unveil their banger guest list for next week's show at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando (1:00), discuss a potential change to a rule that everyone hates (7:30), a hot take on ESPN hiring a former NFL coach (22:00) and Dan rocks out to a kicker roundup (26:00). We take a look at the best free agents left on the market, including quarterbacks (30:00), wideouts (35:00) and running backs (38:00).