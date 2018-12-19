ATN Podcast: Amid uncertainty, we're sure about this

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- break down all the news heading into Week 16 including Nick Foles being named Philly's starter again this week (06:41), Cam Newton's status this season (10:30) and Frank Gore's foot injury this season (14:38). Don't miss Pro Bowl snubs (20:48), nothing seems certain anymore (26:27) and iTunes reviews (43:46).
