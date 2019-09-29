ATN Podcast: 2019 Week 4 recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap each and every game of Week 4 including the Bills making a statement but coming up short (2:42), the Browns absolutely dominating the Ravens (19:19) and the Vikings' offensive line crumbling against a strong Bears defense (25;56). The heroes end the show by recapping the Sunday Night Football game between the Saints and Cowboys (1:20:49).