Around the NFL

ATN Podcast: 2018 Week 6 recap!

Published: Oct 14, 2018 at 06:22 PM

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to a WILD Sunday that was full of action, including - Pittsburgh's gutsy, last-second AFC North win (3:25), Dak Prescott disassembles the Jags defense (13:20), then Nick Shook joins the heroes to break down Houston's eked-out win against the Bills (23:15), the Brock Osweiler-lead 'Fins win versus the Bears (28:00) and Marcus Mariota was not expecting the Ravens' sackapalooza (40:00). After, the heroes discuss Vance Joseph being "monitored" by Denver's front office (53:30), the Raiders (seemingly) unmitigated disaster of a season and -- does Carr fit into Oakland's future plans (59:15), & lastly, TB12 outlasts MagicMahomes on SNF (1:04:40)!

Listen to the podcast below:

