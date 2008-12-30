Atlanta without pair of defensive starters against Rams

Published: Dec 30, 2008 at 09:56 AM

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons were without injured defensive starters Lawyer Milloy and Jamaal Anderson for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams.

Jamaal Fudge started at strong safety for Milloy (back) and Chauncey Davis filled in at defensive end for Anderson (ankle).

The Falcons started Todd Weiner instead of rookie Sam Baker at left tackle, though both were expected to play.

The Rams were without cornerback Fakhir Brown (ankle) and offensive guards Richie Incognito (illness) and Jacob Bell (hamstring). Adam Goldberg and John Greco moved up as the starting guards. Jonathan Wade was the fill-in for Brown at right cornerback.

The Rams made other lineup changes that were not attributed to injuries: Victor Adeyanju started for Leonard Little at left defensive end; Adam Carriker replaced La'Roi Glover at defensive tackle; and Chris Draft moved ahead of Will Witherspoon as the starting middle linebacker. Little, Glover and Witherspoon were in uniform.

