Atlanta, South Florida, L.A. chosen to host Super Bowls

New Orleans was in the running to host Super Bowl LIII and the vote on Tuesday came down to Atlanta and their division rivals. But the league rewarded the Falcons for building a new stadium, instead of awarding an 11th Super Bowl to New Orleans. Tampa Bay was also in the mix for all three Super Bowls, but were left out in the cold. NFL owners already determined the sites for Super Bowl LI (NRG Stadium, Houston) and Super Bowl LII (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis).