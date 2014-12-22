Around the NFL

Atlanta? San Fran? Where might Rex end up next?

Published: Dec 22, 2014 at 01:21 AM

Wouldn't it have been just like Rex Ryan to upend the Patriots on Sunday and ride the momentum into another year of coaching the Jets?

Unfortunately, that didn't happen, which is why the NFL AM crew continued to debate the coach's future employment opportunities on Monday morning under the assumption Ryan isn't back in New York for 2015.

"The CBS morning crew next to (Bill) Cowher and Tony Gonzalez," Eric Davis said without hesitation. "You can put him in that booth right there and I'm serious, I'm not being facetious at all."

He added: "If the 49ers call, and that's a big if because Jim Harbaugh is still under contract, that's a no-brainer, everyone should want that job. You have a big-market team, a talented roster, that's a good spot. I'll tell you another spot that would be great if it would happen - I don't think it will because they have a coach there in Mike Smith, but Atlanta. They'd be crazy to get rid of Mike, but it'd be the first time he ever had an offense like that. And Rex knows how to get a defense together."

Terrell Davis agreed that the 49ers would be a premiere destination, though Ryan's inability to develop a quarterback wouldn't bode well with a franchise still trying to mold Colin Kaepernick.

Davis, though, touched on one of the more sensible scenarios if the Falcons end up parting ways with Mike Smith. The team already has some 3-4 personnel in place and Ryan would be a much-needed shot in the arm for the fan base. Ryan wouldn't need to tinker much with Matt Ryan, an established star quarterback, and could find talented offensive coordinators lining up out the door to coach him, Roddy White and Julio Jones.

Though some feel Rex Ryan wouldn't step down in market size, we think a less visible team would be ideal for a head coach that likes to be himself. Ryan was unhinged during his first two years in New York before getting forcibly reigned in. That would not happen in Atlanta.

Either way, Ryan is good enough to punch his ticket somewhere else next season, whether that be on camera or down south coaching a contender.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 16 game and breaks down the playoff picture. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaire Alexander, Packers resume negotiations on contract extension

As the Packers await ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' decision, they're making sure one of their top defensive stars, Jaire Alexander, will stay in Green Bay for years to come.
news

Lamar Jackson outlines goals as talks with Ravens continue: 'Being a billionaire and being a champion'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, still just 25 years old, says he has room or improvement as opponents start to get a grip on his game. He also has an eye on a Lombardi and a new deal.
news

Cardinals not expected to use franchise tag on OLB Chandler Jones

The Cardinals don't plan to tag Chandler Jones. Whether his days in Arizona are done remains to be seen. Ian Rapoport reports that the club is not expected to use its franchise tag on the four-time Pro Bowler. 
news

Von Miller, Rams mutually interested in 2022 return

Von Miller closed out the season proving there's still good tread on his tires. There's a real chance his football ride will continue in Los Angeles.

Ian Rapoport reports that there is mutual interest in Miller returning to the Rams.
news

Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp in 2022

The Bills announced Saturday that the franchise and St. John Fisher College have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in the spring of this year. 
news

Head coach Dennis Allen 'still one voice' for Saints defense despite co-defensive coordinators

Though Dennis Allen has moved up to head coach and Kris Richard and Ryan Nielson were named co-defensive coordinators, Allen will call defensive plays and insists "there's really still one voice and that's mine."
news

Nick Sirianni remains 'confident that Jalen (Hurts) is the guy' for Eagles at QB

Following a subpar showing in the Eagles' playoff loss, Jalen Hurts was backed by head coach Nick Sirianni, who remains "really confident that Jalen is the guy" who can get Philadelphia back to the postseason.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers torn on where he wants to play in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play in 2022. He just isn't sure where yet.

As Green Bay awaits his decision, the reigning MVP is torn on whether to return to the Packers and is going back and forth on what he wants, NFL Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Commanders offered multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson; Seahawks declined

The Commanders believe they're a quarterback away from contention. The Seahawks are not partnering in that pursuit. Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs working on contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill could be in line for a pay bump. The Chiefs are working toward a contract extension for the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Giants more likely to trade James Bradberry than Saquon Barkley

Despite Joe Schoen's openness to fielding trade calls on any and every player on the Giants' roster, ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is not expected to be dealt this offseason. One prominent Giant, however, is slated to be moved.
news

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag on CB J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine on Friday that the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson, meaning the corner is expected to hit free agency.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW