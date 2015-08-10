Atlanta Falcons training camp: Dan Quinn bringing new energy

2) Star receiver Julio Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but he is not going anywhere, and Blank sounds like he'll be happy to pay him. Blank spoke to reporters during practice Sunday, saying contract talks are ongoing and that he expects Jones to be a Falcons "lifer." Blank went on to praise the professionalism of Jones and talk about the good working relationship the Falcons have with his agent. When he was asked if it was realistic to expect a contract like those Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant andBroncos receiver Demaryius Thomas received within minutes of each other just before the franchise tags would have taken effect (both have an average salary of $14 million), Blank did not demur. "I think whatever the market is in the league, we look at Julio as certainly being in that class," Blank said. "The specifics, his length of contract and where he is in his contract terms is different than those players. All of that needs to be built into the new deal. But we view him as one of the top receivers in the NFL, and I think most people do, as well."