Atlanta Falcons to help Heads Up Football through Kids & Pros

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Atlanta Falcons announced a grant to help Kids & Pros to deliver area Heads Up Football clinics.
- The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle reported on Tuesday's Heads Up Football clinic in Grovetown, S.C., an event that was part of the Falcons' Kids & Pros program.
- USA Football reported on the events that occurred during the organization's first national conference.
- USA Football announced that it has partnered with Pro Sports Experience to add Heads Up Football to its youth camps.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor