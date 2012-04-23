Atlanta Falcons to begin offseason workouts sans Brent Grimes

The Atlanta Falcons begin their voluntary offseason workout program Monday, and they're expected to do so without cornerback Brent Grimes.
"The workouts or phase one, will be voluntary and that's something that we can't control," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Obviously, we'd like to have him in the building, but those are voluntary."
Grimes, who has played five NFL seasons, all with the Falcons, is looking for a long-term deal, though the team has not obliged. Instead Atlanta placed the franchise tag on him.
Grimes went undrafted in 2007 and has worked his way up to starter. He went to the Pro Bowl as an alternate following a 2010 season in which he had five interceptions. Last year, in 12 games, Grimes had one interception and one forced fumble.
Dimitroff has previously said the team planned to continue discussions and wasn't opposed to striking a long-term deal.