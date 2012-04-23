Atlanta Falcons to begin offseason workouts sans Brent Grimes

Published: Apr 23, 2012 at 12:58 AM

The Atlanta Falcons begin their voluntary offseason workout program Monday, and they're expected to do so without cornerback Brent Grimes.

"The workouts or phase one, will be voluntary and that's something that we can't control," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Obviously, we'd like to have him in the building, but those are voluntary."

Grimes, who has played five NFL seasons, all with the Falcons, is looking for a long-term deal, though the team has not obliged. Instead Atlanta placed the franchise tag on him.

Grimes went undrafted in 2007 and has worked his way up to starter. He went to the Pro Bowl as an alternate following a 2010 season in which he had five interceptions. Last year, in 12 games, Grimes had one interception and one forced fumble.

Dimitroff has previously said the team planned to continue discussions and wasn't opposed to striking a long-term deal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs expect second-half improvement from wide receivers after recent drops

After several high-profile drops, most recently in last Monday night's loss to the Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs are confident the young wide receiving corps will improve in the late stretch of the 2023 season.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow set to undergo wrist surgery on Monday

With Joe Burrow set for surgery on his right wrist on Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals move forward with Jake Browning, who has the confidence of head coach Zac Taylor.
news

Injury roundup: Chargers WR Jalen Guyton (groin), TE Gerald Everett (chest) expected to play vs. Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to have wide receiver Jalen Guyton and tight end Gerald Everett back in the lineup against the Ravens on Sunday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Saints place CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) on injured reserve

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. New Orleans has since announced the roster move.