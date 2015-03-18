Atlanta Falcons teach Heads Up at Moms Football Safety Clinic

Published: Mar 18, 2015 at 06:22 AM

Wednesday's Heads Up Football news:

  • USA Football featured a Missouri youth league that is using Heads Up Football to make safety a priority, talking to Washington Junior Football League president Mike Newbanks.
  • USA Football also featured a Minnesota league that is inspired to become a safer league thanks to Heads Up Football, talking to Bloomington Athletic Association director of youth football Greg Bianchini.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

