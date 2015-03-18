Atlanta Falcons teach Heads Up at Moms Football Safety Clinic

Wednesday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Augusta (Georgia) Chronicle featured Tuesday night's Moms Football Safety Clinic sponsored by the Atlanta Falcons at an area high school, talking to football mom Elizabeth Townley.
- The Ukiah (California) Daily Journal reported that the area's top youth football league has joined the Heads Up Football program.
- USA Football featured a Missouri youth league that is using Heads Up Football to make safety a priority, talking to Washington Junior Football League president Mike Newbanks.
- USA Football also featured a Minnesota league that is inspired to become a safer league thanks to Heads Up Football, talking to Bloomington Athletic Association director of youth football Greg Bianchini.
- The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported that former area high school football coach is taking a role with USA Football and the Heads Up Football program.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor