Atlanta Falcons' Steven Jackson signing tops offseason moves

When this high-powered attack takes a lead, the Falcons need a runner they can trust. They need someone to protect the ball, move the chains, pick up the hard-earned yards. That's Jackson. Even with nine years of wear and tear, Jackson is still in great shape. At recent organized team activities and minicamps, he dazzled Falcons brass with his condition. Jackson was an elite runner with the St. Louis Rams for years. He wouldn't be considered that any more. Last year, he logged 1,042 rushing yards -- a far cry from the 1,416 in 2009. But that's irrelevant to the importance of the Jackson. His fantasy stats won't tell the story. Judge him by how he performs late in games. Judge him by how he keeps Atlanta's defense fresh and on the sideline. This gem of a move by Thomas Dimitroff impacts the entire team. Falcons defenders should be giddy.