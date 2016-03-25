Atlanta Falcons sign ex-Ravens LB Courtney Upshaw

After re-signing Adrian Clayborn, reuniting with Sean Weatherspoon and luring Derrick Shelby away from Miami, the Atlanta Falcons aren't finished upgrading their defensive front seven.
The team announced Friday that former Ravens linebacker Courtney Upshaw has agreed to terms on a new contract.
Upshaw was strong against the run as an edge setter in Baltimore, often giving way to Elvis Dumervil in pass-rushing situations. At 6-foot-2 and 272 pounds with limited coverage skills, it's fair to question if he will see more time at defensive end in Dan Quinn's 4-3 scheme. Veteran Philip Wheeler was recently brought back to provide depth at outside linebacker.
The No. 35 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Upshaw has started 51 of 64 regular-season games and four of the last six playoff appearances for Baltimore.
With just five sacks in four NFL seasons, Upshaw lacks the speed and athleticism to solve Atlanta's pass-rushing woes. Quinn will have to rely on Clayborn and Shelby on the interior and 2015 first-round pick Vic Beasley coming off the edge to disrupt quarterbacks.