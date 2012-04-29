Atlanta Falcons set to hire former Colts GM Chris Polian

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring former Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Polian to work in the team's personnel department, a knowledgeable source told ProFootballTalk.com on Sunday.
NFL.com's Steve Wyche confirmed the hire.
Brooks: Who struck draft gold?
Bucky Brooks takes a look at which teams hit it big in the draft and which should be hoping they didn't strike out. More ...
Polian was fired by the Colts in January after serving as general manager since 2009. His father, Bill, who had been working in the Indianapolis front office for 14 years, most recently as vice chairman, was also fired on the same day following the conclusion of the Colts' 2-14 season.
Chris Polian became the Colts' director of pro scouting in 1998, the same year his father became the team's general manager. The younger Polian became assistant director of football operations in 2001, was named assistant general manager in 2004 and was promoted to the role of general manager in 2009.
Since firing the Polians, Colts owner Jim Irsay has engineered a rebuilding effort that's seen the team part ways with four-time MVP Peyton Manning and select quarterback Andrew Luck with the top pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Irsay has also hired a new general manager (Ryan Grigson) and coach (Chuck Pagano).
The Falcons' front office has also seen some re-shuffling since the end of the 2011 season, with former director of player personnel Les Snead leaving to become the St. Louis Rams' general manager. The Falconspromoted internal candidates to replace Snead, naming David Caldwell director of player personnel and DeJuan Polk director of pro scouting.
Polian has a long-time relationship with Caldwell, who came to Atlanta from Indianapolis in 2007.