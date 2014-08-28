Atlanta Falcons season preview: Shortcomings on D

We didn't expect to see running back Devonta Freeman back-burnered in preseason games behind Jacquizz Rodgers. The rookie has barely played with the ones, but he's shown well as a reserve both on the ground (20 carries for 92 yards) and through the air (six catches for 101 yards). After 64 snaps this month, he grades out as the NFL's second-best runner, per Pro Football Focus.