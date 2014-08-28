Around the NFL

Atlanta Falcons season preview: Shortcomings on D

Published: Aug 28, 2014 at 04:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

*Around The NFL's season preview wraps up in the NFC South. Our podcast NFC preview is right here. *

Change we can believe in

Anyone watching "Hard Knocks" knows the Falcons made it a priority to grow nastier on both lines. I want to believe it after seeing Atlanta add defensive tackle Paul Soliai and former Chiefs end Tyson Jackson to a run-stopping unit that ranked ahead of only the Bears in 2013. I'm not sold on Jackson, but Soliai is an underrated force inside who plays with a mean streak.

On offense, the addition of right guard Jon Asamoah gives the Falcons a durable blocker who was supposed to work alongside rookie tackle Jake Matthews. With bookend Sam Bakerlost for the year to a knee injury, though, Matthews will take over on the left side, leaving unproven Lamar Holmes to man the right. The entire operation in Atlanta comes down to protecting Matt Ryan, and general manager Thomas Dimitroff gets the nod for prioritizing his front five. Barring another injury, this line should improve.

Biggest concern

It's disingenuous to predict a major turnaround on defense. The loss of linebacker Sean Weatherspoon only thinned a front seven lacking a top-flight pass rusher in a division with Drew Brees and Cam Newton slinging passes.

After ranking 29th in sacks last season, the Falcons still lack difference-makers off the edge. Kroy Biermann is coming off an Achilles injury while Jonathan Babineaux and Osi Umenyiora are past their primes. It's interesting to note that Atlanta's first official depth chart showed a nickel alignment with just two linebackers on the field.

Training camp surprise

The "good" kind of surprise comes with the healthy return of Julio Jones, who is running at full speed and resembles an unstoppable beast in August. The wideout's Preseason Live footage against Tennessee shows Jones dominating one-on-one matchups and dressing Titans safety Bernard Pollard in a finely crafted clown suit. With Atlanta all but eliminating the pass-catching tight end role, Jones is set up for a campaign that could rival Josh Gordon's numbers from a year ago.

Notable Madden ratings

Falcons-Logo-140828-PQ.jpg
  1. Julio Jones - 92
    1. Matt Ryan - 87
    2. Roddy White - 89
    3. Desmond Trufant - 82

Click HERE for all ratings

We didn't expect to see running back Devonta Freeman back-burnered in preseason games behind Jacquizz Rodgers. The rookie has barely played with the ones, but he's shown well as a reserve both on the ground (20 carries for 92 yards) and through the air (six catches for 101 yards). After 64 snaps this month, he grades out as the NFL's second-best runner, per Pro Football Focus.

What we'll be saying in February

Julio Jones is otherworldly, but the Falcons are an incomplete team.

Around The NFL's predicted finish: Third place in NFC South, No. 18 in Around The NFL's Power Index.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" reviews all of the action from Week 3 of the preseason. Get it while it's hot!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Titans on Thursday night

Dak Prescott threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas defense shut down an undermanned Tennessee Titans squad in a victory on "Thursday Night Football."

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among those who could set new single-season records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson have already propelled their teams to division titles, but individual acclaim could well be on the horizon.

news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (hand) active, RB Tony Pollard (thigh) inactive vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is active for Thursday's Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts practices for first time since injuring shoulder in Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, which was his first practice since he injured his shoulder in a Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears.

news

Titans place QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) on injured reserve; season likely over

The Titans placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve Thursday, likely ending his 2022 season. Tannehill recently underwent surgery on his injured ankle and has missed Tennessee's last two games.

news

Chargers designate LB Joey Bosa (groin) to return from injured reserve

The Chargers designated Joey Bosa to return from injured reserve Thursday, opening a 21-day window for the edge rusher to return to the active roster. In that window, he'll be allowed to practice and is expected to participate in Thursday's session.

news

8,292 days: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has spent half of his life playing in NFL

As of Thursday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially has been in the NFL for half of his life.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (thigh) to be inactive; Titans starting QB Joshua Dobbs on 'TNF'

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) will be inactive tonight against the Titans, and Tennessee is planning on starting Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation, Highmark donate $300,000 to blizzard-relief efforts

The Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York are joining together to donate $300,000 to Western New York and the city of Buffalo in response to the disastrous winter storms over the holidays.

news

Colts C Ryan Kelly reflects on revolving door at QB: 'Tougher' when you go different week-to-week

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly reflected on the revolving door at the quarterback position, admitting it's tough changing the signal-caller week-to-week but expressing the need for Indy to keep playing hard.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE