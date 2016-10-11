Atlanta Falcons poised to ignore hype, avoid another collapse

Granted, it's much easier to play defense when you're playing with a lead and facing a first-year quarterback making his first NFL start, as Lynch was in that contest. However, there were still plenty of positives for the Falcons to take away from that victory. The most obvious was the breakout effort delivered by second-year defensive end Vic Beasley. He had 3.5 sacks on Sunday -- after amassing four throughout all of 2015 -- and he now leads the team with 4.5 this year. The Falcons have to hope that game sets Beasley on a course to be the difference maker he was projected to be when Atlanta selected him in the first round of last year's draft.