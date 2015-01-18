Atlanta Falcons plan to hire Dan Quinn, Kyle Shanahan

The Atlanta Falcons surely watched Sunday's NFC title game with all eyes glued on Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning that Seattle is expecting to lose Quinn to the Falcons, who have privately told people that their plan is to hire the talented play-caller as their next head coach.
Quinn will stage a second interview with Atlanta on Monday. Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is also in the mix, but Rapoport was told that Quinn is the clear favorite to replace the fired Mike Smith. Especially considering his pick of offensive coordinator.
Rapoport reported Sunday night that Kyle Shanahan will join Quinn to run an attack already gifted with a talented franchise passer in Matt Ryan and one of the league's most dazzling wideouts in Julio Jones. It's a nice upgrade for Shanahan from babysitting Johnny Manziel in Cleveland. Falcons fans, meanwhile, should be thrilled about landing this creative duo.
If and when Quinn bolts, Rapoport named Seahawks defensive backs coach Kris Richard as a candidate to take over Seattle's coordinator spot in 2015.
It's not easy to wait around until after the Super Bowl, but the Falcons aren't about to let Seattle's playoff run get in the way of their first choice.
