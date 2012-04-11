Atlanta Falcons offered 'Hard Knocks' spot, according to report

Published: Apr 11, 2012 at 03:10 PM

HBO has asked the Atlanta Falcons to star in the next installment of "Hard Knocks," ESPN reported Wednesday.

ESPN cited multiple sources in reporting the offer, though HBO declined to comment.

Produced by NFL Films and HBO, "Hard Knocks" is a weekly series that follows one NFL team through training camp and the preseason.

FoxSports.com reported earlier Wednesday that HBO wanted the New York Jets to be featured on this year's show, but coach Rex Ryan is against the idea. The Jets were featured on the show in 2010.

A spokesman for the Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed to " the Florida Times-Union that the Jaguars are interested in appearing on the show, but added, "we don't know what HBO's plans are."

"Hard Knocks" didn't air in 2011 because of the NFL lockout.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

