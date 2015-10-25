Atlanta Falcons now 6-1 with narrow win over Titans

*Matt Ryan tried to throw Sunday's game away to the Tennessee Titans. Zach Mettenberger threw it right back in a 10-7 win by Atlanta. *
- This was another example of the Falcons finding a way to win the type of game they would lose a year ago. On a day when Matt Ryan was erratic, the defense held the Titans to 252 yards and picked off Mettenberger to prevent a potential game-tying field goal late. It's a team defense that is greater than the sum of its parts.
- Ryan missed open receivers throughout the game, including a few misfires that could have resulted in touchdowns. He threw his second interception on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line midway through the fourth quarter. It's amazing that the Falcons are 6-1 despite Ryan not playing particularly well over the last month.
- There will be no quarterback controversy in Tennessee after this game. Mettenberger is known for his big arm, but it didn't result in big plays. The Titans didn't have a 20-yard play the entire game. Metternberger had the old Charlie Whitehurst disease, throwing 5-yard passes on third-and-13.
- O'Brien Schofield was probably the best Falcons front seven player, which shows off what a no-name defense this truly is.
- The running game carried the Falcons through rough patches of this game. They killed clock and moved the ball in the second half because Devonta Freeman and the offensive line were gashing Tennessee for 116 yards.
- The Titans rolled with Antonio Andrews as their primary back. Bishop Sankey was "held" to no carries and one target.
- Tennessee just wrapped up an extremely rare four-game homestand. They managed to lose all four games, blowing a chance to stay competitive in an ugly AFC South. They are now 1-5 on the season.