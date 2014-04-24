Atlanta Falcons' draft needs: Khalil Mack could upgrade D-line

There are three tackles in this year's class who stand above the rest -- Auburn's Greg Robinson, Texas A&M's Jake Matthews and Michigan's Taylor Lewan -- and at least one of them should still be on the board when the Falcons are on the clock. They've made it public they want to be a more physical football team, and I think Robinson would help contribute to that goal. If he's gone, though, both Matthews and Lewan would provide an enormous upgrade over the team's current starting tackles. Matthews is a little more consistent on tape, but Lewan's athleticism and nastier style of play afford him more upside.