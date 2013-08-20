Atlanta Falcons' Brian Banks provides impact off the NFL field

Published: Aug 20, 2013 at 07:00 AM

The story of Brian Banks preceded him for years before he joined the NFL. He spent 10 years in prison for a wrongful conviction. When he was released, his desire -- even at 28 -- to have an NFL career had never died.

USA Today profiled Banks, who is now a rookie linebacker after signing a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons. His story, according to the report, has had an impact beyond the field.

Banks has become involved in the California Innocence Project, which helps inmates prove they were wrongfully convicted.

As for his on-field fight, a spot on the 53-man roster might come down to the Falcons' last two preseason games.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

