Atlanta Falcons: Best and worst draft picks

Jamal Anderson -- 1994 (No. 201 overall)

The former Ute was the 23rd running back taken in 1994. He was fifth on the depth chart his rookie season in Atlanta, behind "Ironhead" Craig Heyward, amongst others, and he netted -1 yards rushing his rookie season. But Anderson took off in his third season, gaining 1,055 yards and scoring five times. In 1998, not many could have predicted Anderson would finish second in the NFL in rushing, chase 2,000 yards for much of the season and lead the "Dirty Birds" to the Super Bowl. He tore his ACL the next year and retired after the 2001 season. Anderson will be remembered as the catalyst of the most memorable season in Falcons history, which isn't too bad for a player many thought was a longshot to make the team.

»1994 NFL Draft