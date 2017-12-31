Atlanta Falcons beat Panthers to take final NFC playoff spot

That's basically what Atlanta has been doing for most of the second half of this season. As close as the Falcons were to missing the playoffs, they also had been one of the more underrated teams in the league over the last few weeks. They responded to a disheartening slump -- losing four out of five games at one point -- by winning six of their last eight. Their two losses in that final stretch came against Minnesotaand New Orleans (by a combined 15 points), both of whom have been among the hottest teams in the league all year.