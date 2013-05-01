Atlanta Falcons: All-time underrated, overrated players

Michael Vick -- QB, 2001-2006

If you're playing a game of playground ball, then Michael Vick is the greatest player who ever lived. If he's quarterbacking the Falcons in the early 2000s, then you were looking at Tim Tebow with special sauce. He did things on a football field that made some say he could become the greatest there ever was... if he could learn how to throw a football. Remember, this is a guy who sported a completion percentage in the mid-50s. Not exactly world-beating numbers. He was admittedly the poster child for the supremely talented guy who couldn't be bothered to do serious film study. His prosecution, incarceration and losing everything he had did exactly what the judicial system is supposed to do: Exact a price for your transgressions. It also matured him. Still, he's a talent that never lived up to the hype.