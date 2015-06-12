Atlanta Falcons agree to deal with Vic Beasley

Beasley is already penciled in to start at defensive end in Atlanta under Dan Quinn's 4-3 defense. The pass rusher out of Clemson should provide a boost to a poor Falcons defense that struggled to get to the quarterback last season.
Beasley played in 48 games with 25 starts at Clemson. He compiled 101 tackles, 52.5 tackles for loss, 33 sacks and seven forced fumbles in his collegiate career. His 33 sacks rank first in school history.
Beasley was a two-time first-team All-American and was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.
Beasley, who played outside linebacker in college, will have to adjust to playing with his hand in the dirt on a more consistent basis. But we expect the No. 8 overall pick to have a smooth transition being that his job to rush the passer will remain the same.
