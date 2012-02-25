Athleticism trumps weight for many top DL draft prospects

Ingram, who can do a back flip from a flat-footed position, is so athletic that his coach in college once had him take the snap on a fake punt, which led to a 68-yard touchdown run. Because he wore the same number as a tight end on his team (a rule in college football allows players to wear the same number if they aren't on the field at the same time), people assumed the player running the ball was not Ingram - but the tight end instead.