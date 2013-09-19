Athletic trainers group again denounces helmet-to-helmet hits

The National Athletic Trainers Association has become a growing force in helping to create protocols for all injuries in athletes, especially football.
At the organization's convention in Las Vegas this summer, NATA announced it had reached record numbers. Part of the group's growth can be attributed to concussion laws passed in nearly every state that require certified athletic trainers to attend youth sporting events.
On Wednesday, NATA released a statement that reiterated the dangers of helmet-to-helmet contact, according to the Baltimore Sun.
NATA recommends penalties be called when these rules are violated.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor