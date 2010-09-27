At long last, Vick's a fantasy stud once again

5. Receiving teases? A handful of veteran wide receivers who had been forgotten or were losing luster in many leagues re-appeared among the statistical leaders in Week 3. Lance Moore caught six passes for 149 yards and two TDs. Jabar Gaffney caught 12 balls for 140 yards. Roy Williams caught five passes for 117 yards and scored twice. Braylon Edwards also broke loose for a 67-yard TD reception. None of these players, though, should see your starting lineup until they demonstrate that they can deliver back-to-back quality performances. The Saints simply spread the ball around too much in the passing game for Moore to be anywhere near reliable. He could easily meander through two to three quiet or mediocre games in the weeks ahead. The Broncos also weave the ball around to different pass-catchers each week, and Gaffney has never been dependable for extended periods at any time in his career. Williams has been a notorious fantasy tease in the past, to the point where many "burned" owners will not take a chance on him again, and you cannot blame them. Edwards turned in a big play on Sunday night, but is far from dependable and still has a ways to go to prove he has truly re-emerged as a player worthy of strong fantasy consideration. One long TD is nowhere near enough.