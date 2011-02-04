At least six people injured by falling ice at Cowboys Stadium

Published: Feb 04, 2011 at 07:12 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Hard ice and heavy snow slid off Cowboys Stadium's domed roof Friday, leaving at least six people injured after another blast of winter slammed North Texas, officials said.

Crews responded to a series of injury calls at the Super Bowl venue after the ice started falling to ground in chunks Friday afternoon, according to the Arlington Fire Department, which said six people were taken to hospitals.

The two most seriously injured were listed in stable condition, the department said. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said as many as seven people might have been injured, including one who suffered a possible concussion and another with a shoulder injury.

All stadium entrances, except for a truck tunnel, were closed after the ice and snow began falling from the roof.

"The likelihood is they'll have to get somebody up there to get the snow off as soon as possible," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "They likely will be doing that in the next 24 hours."

