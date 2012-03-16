At 93, Bills' Wilson aiming for 'playoffs, possibly the Super Bowl'

At age 93, Wilson isn't hedging his bets about what this means for a team that hasn't tasted the postseason since 1999.
"I'd like to see us make the playoffs and possibly the Super Bowl while I'm around," Wilson told The Buffalo News on Thursday. "I don't expect to be around that many years."
Signing Williams, the star linebacker and the biggest defensive prize in free agency, did not come cheap. At $96 million over six years, with $50 million guaranteed, it's the biggest contract for a defender in NFL history, but Wilson viewed it as a coup for his small-market franchise.
"I didn't give a darn about the money," Wilson said. "I can't take the money with me. The money had nothing to do with it. (General manager) Buddy (Nix) figured out how much it would take to get him. He put the price on, and we went from there.
"... It was a big win today, a big win for everybody; the fans, the people who work for us, everyone. I feel OK. I feel better today than I did yesterday, I'll tell you."