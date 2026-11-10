At 4-5, Cowboys stand down at trade deadline and are going with what they got

No team speaks publicly about the NFL trade deadline more than the Dallas Cowboys. It's a topic owner and general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have addressed many times over the last month.

It's not a surprise they didn't make a move Tuesday. Over the last week or so, both have made it sound unlikely Dallas would trade any more picks to improve its roster.

"Don't count it out, a lot of things happen on this last day," Jones said Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan. "But I don't look for us to make a significant trade today."

It didn't sound like the Cowboys had many notable discussions with other teams about adding a player. And as underwhelming as their season has been, the Cowboys did not seriously consider trading away any of their players.

Despite being 4-5, Dallas still has a chance at winning the NFC East. The New York Giants lead the division at 5-2-1 and the teams play each other in Week 17.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Sunday night that he thinks they already have enough to be a playoff team. But he left the door cracked for the possibility of a roster upgrade.

"Obviously, credit Jerry, credit the front office and those guys," he said. "If you can always add, go do it. Even if you think you have enough, if you can make sure you have enough and get better, go do it. I encourage that. But yeah, they've done a hell of a job with the team they put together. It's on us now. Period."

Jones has similar feelings. He is disappointed the roster and coaching staff he assembled isn't having more success.

"Relatively speaking, we're acceptably healthy," Jones said Tuesday on The Fan. "Our quarterback is really in good shape. That's saying a lot. We've had years when we haven't had him in that good of shape."

The defense has been a bigger issue than expected, allowing 372 yards and 26 points per game. They attempted to upgrade that side of the ball on Sept. 30 when they traded a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. When he has played, Porter has looked like one of the league's top defensive backs. The issue is that he has missed two games and been limited in others because of foot and ankle injuries.

If Dallas was able to consistently have Porter on the field with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, rookie defensive back Caleb Downs and a healthy safety group, they'd likely be in a better situation. The biggest area of need has been edge rusher. The Cowboys haven't gotten nearly enough from Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Von Miller and rookie Malachi Lawrence, who was moved to injured reserve on Saturday. If they had made a trade Tuesday, that is likely the position they would have addressed.

Had they been playing up to expectations, the Cowboys would be at least 6-3 right now. Instead, they've lost games over the last month to lesser opponents like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals. And even in a win Sunday over the two-win Indianapolis Colts, it took a late-game comeback to get it done.

On Tuesday, Jones called that 27-23 win "bittersweet."

"We had to really have some help to get that win," he said. "And overall, we're not playing very good. And we're sure going to have to take what we've done over the last several weeks, put the best parts of it together, because we've got a real challenge coming up this weekend with San Francisco."

Many share the same feelings as Jones, which is why some believe Dallas should have been sellers at the deadline. Their most notable potential trade piece was wide receiver George Pickens, who is playing this season under the franchise tag. He was inactive Sunday because of a hamstring injury.

But the Cowboys had no real interest in trading away one of their best players. They are still believing -- or holding out hope -- that this group can turn it around and meet expectations.

"I'm very comfortable with our team," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday when asked about the trade deadline. "I think the heart of these guys, the way they've shown that they can perform, we just have to be more consistent in that performance."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.