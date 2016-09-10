ASU's Kalen Ballage scores 8 touchdowns to tie NCAA record

Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage tied the NCAA single-game record with eight touchdowns as the Sun Devils rolled to a 68-55 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night.
Of Ballage's eight touchdowns, seven came on the ground and one through the air, scoring on a double-reverse flea flicker. The junior from Colorado ran for 137 yards on 13 carries and added two receptions for 48 yards.
Ballage tied Illinois running back Howard Griffith's record, set in 1990.
Ballage told FOX Sports 1 after the game that he wasn't sure about how close he was to the record as the game unfolded.
"I wasn't paying attention to that at all," Ballage said. "I want to win a football game. I don't care if I score one touchdown or 20. It doesn't matter. As long as we win, I'm fine with it."
Teammate Demario Richard also rushed for over a hundred yards, but failed to find the end zone.
The Sun Devils led 37-34 at halftime and pulled away in the second half to improve to 2-0. Texas Tech fell to 1-1.