Assistant coaches caught in the crossfire of labor strife

1. No. 1 guns: Mentioned this before, but please -- please! -- let's not fall into the trap again of saying a quarterback won't go No. 1 just because an elite player returned to school. Folks said that when Matt Leinart returned to USC in 2005 (Alex Smith went first) and when Sam Bradford went back to Oklahoma in 2009 (Matthew Stafford went first). They said it again in January, when Andrew Luck, perhaps the safest quarterback prospect since Peyton Manning, decided to stay at Stanford. Yet, here we are in mid-March, with not one but two quarterbacks under consideration for the Panthers' first overall pick. That would be a Carolina team, too, that took a signal-caller in Round 2 last April. Getting a good one is just too tempting for teams in the Panthers' position to stay away, and that's why 10 of the last 13 first overall picks have been quarterbacks.