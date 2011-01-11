Assault case for Broncos LB Dumervil headed to April jury trial

DENVER -- Broncos linebacker Elvis Dumervil will be tried April 5 on charges that he allegedly assaulted a parking lot attendant at Invesco Field in October.
Judge Johnny Barajas set a trial in Denver County Court after Dumervil pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and disturbing the peace.
Dumervil led the NFL with 17 sacks in 2009, but he missed all of the 2010 season after tearing a chest muscle during training camp.
Dumervil has said he got into a minor altercation before the Broncos played the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 24 when the attendant didn't let him use the players' entrance because he wasn't carrying his proper credential.
