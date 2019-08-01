Aspiring coaches, GMs frustrated with NFL's diversity issue

"The biggest problem is, people making decisions, many times, don't know what they're looking for or how to find it," he said. "Then it becomes a matter of, 'If I go with what's popular, or what everybody else says is good, at least I'll feel good about it and people won't be able to second-guess me.' Then it becomes easy to stay with what's trendy, because there are enough good, trendy candidates that you'll never run out. But that doesn't always allow you to find the diamonds in the rough. ... My suggestion would be to have all these owners take a class in how to hire people, and just talk about the basics. The late Dan Rooney (the former Steelers chairman, after whom the Rooney Rule is named) would have been ideal to teach the course, but unfortunately, he's not with us anymore. But that's the biggest problem: Guys don't know what they want, so they have to stay with what's popular or trendy."