Ask Vic: Why Eli Manning isn't in the MVP discussion

Question: Let's not give up on the Panthers just yet. I just realized that the past four weeks our running game has been rushing for over 100-plus yards; it has become consistent. The passing game is beginning to show up now. Jake Delhomme is no longer struggling. Good sign. Now all we need is for that defense to return back to the nastiness that we had before going into the bye week where we were shutting teams out. Should this happen and everything comes together just right, look out! The Panthers would be back. In fact, in some ways I think the 2003 season is repeating itself again. -- Bryon R.