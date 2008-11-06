Ask Vic: Which AFC teams can compete with the NFC's best?

Question: What was that stupid rule I experienced at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday when Rian Lindell kicked to the Jets' sideline, the ball stopped a yard from out of bounds, and return man Leon Washington put one foot out of bounds and touched the ball, and the refs ruled the kick out of bounds? How dumb of a rule is that? When a batter bunts the ball in baseball and it stops short of going foul, I don't think the third baseman can put his foot in foul territory and glove the ball to rule the bunt foul. That was big. Instead of the Jets getting the ball on their 11-yard line, they got it on the 40 because of the penalty on the Bills and went on to score. --Bob S., Wilkes-Barre, PA