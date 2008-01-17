Ask Vic: This week's mailbag is loaded with Patriots questions

Question: You wrote: "Belichick remains the master of in-game adjustments on both sides of the ball." Of course. Once you know what the other team is calling, it's easy to make in-game adjustments. It used to be that cheaters never prosper. Now, they can be raised to NFL Coach of the Year. What message are we sending to the kids of America? If you get arrested, drive drunk, cause fights at strip clubs, you'll be suspended. If you want to cheat, make sure you have a spare half-million bucks and don't need any draft picks. Heck, you might even be known as one of the greatest at what you do in history. Please! Belichick should have been suspended and the Pats should have been forced to forfeit the game. Soon, the NFL will drop to the level of the MLB with their steroid problem, only because no one was willing to deal with the Pats and Belichick properly. -- Craig, Covington, KY