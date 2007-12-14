Ask Vic: Talking Cowboys, Rookie of the Year and more

You make a tremendous point, though. Joe Thomas has not received nearly as much credit as he deserves for what Anderson and the rest of the Browns' explosive passing game have achieved. And it is mostly because he is an offensive lineman rather than a running back, quarterback, or wide receiver. Thomas isn't merely playing well for a rookie tackle. He is outperforming most of the veteran tackles in the league as well. Just as he did during his phenomenal career at Wisconsin, Thomas is keeping his quarterback well protected.