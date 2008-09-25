Ask Vic: Should we just crown the Cowboys now?

You mentioned that Favre ended the Chargers game with a good passer rating, but that was not a true reflection of his performance. He put up most of his better numbers when the Chargers already had the game in hand and their defense was playing lose coverage underneath. When the game was more competitive, Favre was not at all sharp. He doesn't look anything like the guy whose career had a rebirth in 2007. He doesn't look like he is having much fun, either, and that is not just because of the Jets' two losses or their shortcomings elsewhere.