Ask Vic: Quality draft picks helping Titans succeed

Question: I like your analysis of the absence of an obvious Super Bowl team so far. It is too early yet to jump to a conclusion, but I would not overlook the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the following reasons: They seem to have a punishing defense like they had in 2002 (maybe not statistically yet, but don't forget they played two of the best NFL offensive teams already, New Orleans and Denver); they have a tandem of experienced quarterbacks known to be able to manage the game pretty well; they have a 4-2 record even with all the injuries they have faced at the beginning of the season; they are the sixth rushing offensive team in the league with an average of 136 yards per game (and we both know that a great defense and a good running game wins championships); Cadillac Williams is set to return in the next couple of weeks and should bring a spark on that side of the game. Let me know what you think. -- Karim M., Winter Park, Fla.