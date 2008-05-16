Ask Vic: Fans have their say on Patriots' videotaping scandal

While it is true that the NFL in general has handled its business well over the years, the case of the Patriots was not an example of NFL integrity. Too much of what was done happened in ways that would leave the average fan guessing about the NFL's intentions. While I applaud the very public and tough stance the NFL has taken on drug use, I fault it for mishandling the Patriots case. In this circumstance, we have evidence of long-term cheating, as well as efforts to hide it. The NFL basically slaps the Patriots on the wrist and says, "Bad toad; don't do it again." It appears now that the Patriots' head coach was lying about his understanding of the rules, as was the entire organization. It's true that the Patriots are a talented team; they didn't need to cheat. Yet, they DID! The NFL is very tough on drug use (enhancing or not) usually involving one player which makes it hard for it to affect the game. The video taping, while not illegal by government laws, is cheating in a way that is just as bad or worse than drug use. Why the difference in the way that the NFL chooses to handle it? Could it be the difference is the fact that we are comparing a successful RICH, POWERFUL organization to one player? I believe the NFL fumbled this one badly and now is trying to beat down that hump in the rug where they swept it. --Robin L.