Ask Vic: Draft week edition

I'm inclined to agree with your assessment of the quarterback class. Most NFL talent evaluators consider Ryan the best of the group, although there is no consensus among them that the former Boston College star has what it takes to be an outstanding franchise quarterback. The hype to which you refer is more a reflection of the common opinion that he's the only quarterback in the draft potentially worthy of top-five or top-10 consideration. I have him going fifth to Kansas City. A few projections have him going third to Atlanta. However, it wouldn't shock me in the least if Ryan does the sort of freefall that Quinn did last year. Some scouts give Michigan's Henne and Brian Brohm of Louisville low first-round grades, and I wouldn't be shocked if a deal or two were made by teams seeking a quarterback to get into that area for one or both players.