Ask Vic: Debating how to deal with dirty play in the NFL

If a safety is in Cover 2 and he sees that a wide receiver is about to catch a pass in front of him, it is in the nature of his job to make sure that the wide receiver feels his wrath, because if he does, there is a very good chance that the wide receiver will drop the ball (as we have seen over the years). If he decides to ease up, it's a first down. In any case, I feel as if Commissioner Goodell is going overboard with his safety issues and is a bit power hungry. We, as fans, understand that he has to establish his presence and power across the organization, but he does not need to suck the intensity out of the game. This is football, and if a person decides to play football, they have to come to terms with the consequences which may follow, especially if they are being paid millions of dollars under contractual agreements to do what their position requires. --D'Mitriy