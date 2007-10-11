Ask Vic: Bills deserve criticism for final drive

You say that if a play is worth reviewing it should be reviewed no matter what. That pretty much is the case when it comes to the final two minutes of the half or a game and the decision to challenge is up to a replay official, who is likely to buzz the referee even before he looks at the monitor in order to prevent a quick snap. However, when the challenge is up to a coach, it isn't always an automatic decision. The coach needs to give his assistants upstairs a chance to see a replay so they can recommend a challenge. And with a non-reversal resulting in the loss of a timeout, the coach wants to at least believe his grounds for challenging were solid.